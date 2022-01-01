‘My gut feeling,’ says Roberto Firmino, who is expected to depart Liverpool in January.

During this month’s transfer window, Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino is expected to join Aston Villa.

The Premier League’s January transfer market is now open, and speculation will abound over the next month.

Firmino has only made 15 appearances this season in all competitions due to two separate muscle problems.

Villa are now managed by Steven Gerrard, a former Liverpool player who has been predicted to make a move for Firmino.

Tony Cascarino, a former Villa and Chelsea striker, believes Firmino will leave Anfield and join Villa before the transfer window ends due to his lack of playing time this season.

“It’s just my instinct,” she says.