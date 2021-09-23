My first festival, at the age of 75, was an incredible blast.

I still have a stupid grin on my face from last week.

During my profession, I did some odd jobs.

The London Palladium, the QE2, the Falkland Islands entertaining troops shortly after the conflict, the Baliz Jungle with the Scots Guards, Summer seasons with the Krankies at the North Pier, Blackpool, several TV shows, and the film No Surrender are just a few examples.

At the age of 75, I returned to my roots and spun records at the Reminisce Festival in St Helens, which was my first festival.

I can be one of the headliners at Reminisce if Shirley Bassey can top the bill at Glastonbury in a pair of wellies.

I enjoyed every second of it.

Who’d have guessed that all those years ago, when I was working for the Laycock family at the Golden Guinea and Bobbies Bar in New Brighton, I’d be working for the youngest sibling, Steve, who is now the gaffer at In Demand Global and the festival’s director and events manager.

He pulled it together with the help of a fantastic team.

And the festival’s popularity is growing.

It simply knocks your socks off with nostalgia, transporting ravers and party animals to another era.

With a star-studded old-school dancing lineup.

It’s a one-day event that isn’t camping (excuse the pun).

There were seven arenas of musical memories this year.

Over 150 international performances and DJs, not to mention the fairground… and me.

I was manning the Fezzy Pop marquee, which was the pop music theme tent, or the ‘old farts marquee,’ as I dubbed it.

I came on after China Black, and my lovely buddies Atomic Kitten completely destroyed the place.

They were a hit with the audience.

The festival began in 2014, and the organizers had no idea how it would turn out.

The response has been incredible over the years.

When it was postponed due to Covid, most individuals left their money in the bank, expecting it to reopen.

This year’s rebirth was fantastic – and what a mood!

I went into my room. “The summary has come to an end.”