‘My favorite club,’ says a Bundesliga striker at Jurgen Klopp’s former club who wishes to join Liverpool.

Karim Onisiwo, a forward for Mainz 05, has revealed that a move to Liverpool is his desire.

The Austrian-born striker is presently playing for one of Jurgen Klopp’s former Bundesliga clubs and has two goals and seven assists this season.

Onisiwo’s performance has aided Mainz’s impressive start to the Bundesliga season, with the club currently in seventh place and only four points behind a Champions League berth.

Klopp’s former employers have only finished in the top half of the table twice in the last decade, emphasizing the progress made this season.

Onisiwo’s chances of a big-money move may have gone at the age of 29.

He hasn’t given up hope, however, and has chosen the Reds as his ideal destination if he is able to secure a move to the Premier League.

“These are usually hopes or dreams,” he stated of speculation over a move to ABSTAUBER, as reported by Sky Sports Austria.

“Of course, I’m in good form, but my rate needs to increase if a Premier League side is still interested in me at my age,” he says.

“However, I put in a lot of effort and try to improve every day.” Of course, the Premier League is fantastic, and I’d support any team in it. But Liverpool is my favorite team.”