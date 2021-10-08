‘My boyfriend murdered my three-year-old daughter and then left a cuddly toy near her body,’ she said.

A court heard how a mother was beaten to death by her boyfriend, who left a cuddly toy next to her and then went to buy cannabis.

Kevin Ashton, 45, is accused of killing Helen Joy, 54, in their shared flat in Twickenham Drive, Leasowe, Wirral.

Ms Joy’s body was discovered with 121 external injuries, which Ashton claimed she did herself, according to the court.

Prosecutors claim he assaulted the mother of three “on multiple occasions of brutal, life-threatening, blunt force attack.”

David McLachlan, QC, remarked at the start of the trial: “Helen Joy was allegedly battered to death by Kevin Ashton, according to the prosecution. In today’s dock, the man who shakes his head.” On the morning of Monday, February 1 this year, Ashton left their residence and went to Lime Street Station, according to the court.

He then drove to his father Barry Ashton’s house in Widnes, where he arrived at around 10.30 a.m. unexpectedly.

Mr. McLachlan described the situation as “tearful.” “She’s dead,” Ashton wrapped his arms around his father before clarifying, “Helen’s dead.” Mr Ashton “couldn’t believe what he was hearing,” he added, and he asked his son, “Have you reported it?”

The jury heard that his father decided to “do the right thing” and phoned the cops, who forced entrance into the couple’s home.

Helen Joy’s corpse was located on a mattress in the living room, covered by a purple duvet, according to Mr McLachlan.

“She had a brown squirrel cuddly toy next to her, as well as a photo of a dog between her hands on her chest,” he claimed.

Mr McLachlan told the jury that the case had “alcohol and violence” in the backdrop, and that Ms Joy and Ashton were “heavy drinkers.”

He claimed that their neighbors referred to them as “alcoholics” and that they were frequently heard shouting at each other.

Ms Joy, according to the court, preferred Frosty Jack’s cider, while Ashton preferred Stella Artois or Red Stripe lager.

Mr McLachlan claimed one of Ms Joy’s neighbors, Gemma Ward, said she last saw her at Christmas, when she looked “like a bag of bones,” and that since the lockdown, Ashton had only gone out to obtain alcohol.

On Thursday, January 28, the court heard that a man named Martyn Freeman went missing.