Muslim authorities are outraged that an Israeli court has lifted the ban on a Jewish man who visited a mosque to pray.

Muslim leaders are furious by a municipal Israeli court’s judgment in favor of a Jewish man who prayed peacefully at a contentious Jerusalem holy site, calling the decision a violation of the delicate status quo controlling the Al-Aqsa mosque.

Jews refer to the compound as the Temple Mount because it is thought to be the site of ancient Jewish temples. It is the third holiest site in Islam and the holiest site for Jews. It is a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, having sparked an 11-day flare-up of violence in May.

Jews are technically prohibited from worshipping there, and the Jerusalem magistrate court’s decision concerned a Jewish man who had been barred from visiting the site for 15 days after Israeli police saw him quietly kneeling on the ground. Because the individual, “like many others, prays on a daily basis on the Temple Mount,” the prohibition was removed several days early. The verdict was described as a “flagrant infringement” and a “obvious provocation” for Muslims around the world by the Islamic endowment that governs Al-Aqsa.

The court stated that “this conduct by itself is not enough to contravene the police orders,” notwithstanding the fact that the guy prayed silently and secretly.

Magistrate courts are the Israeli judiciary’s lowest level, hearing cases involving relatively minor offences.

Jews are allowed to visit but not pray at the site under a long-standing but informal arrangement known as the status quo. Large groups of Jews, including hard-line Jewish nationalists, have routinely attended and worshiped at the site, causing the arrangement to fall apart in recent years. The Israeli government has stated that it intends to keep the status quo.

The Palestinians and Jordan, which serves as the sacred site’s custodian, are concerned that Israel aims to take control or partition the compound, as it did with a similarly contested holy site in the Israeli-occupied West Bank of Hebron.

Thousands of Palestinians usually attend Friday prayers at the mosque, which are often followed by protests and skirmishes with Israeli police. In 2000, a provocative visit by a right-wing Israeli politician sparked the second Palestinian intifada.

