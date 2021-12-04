Mushroom, Doughnuts, and Panda are part of the Masked Singer 2022 lineup.

The Masked Singer’s upcoming season’s cast has been revealed by ITV.

The iconic show is planned to return in 2022 with a new cast of 12 celebrities dressed in incredible creative costumes.

The judges, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan, are back in their detective chairs, attempting to discern the character’s singing voice.

Mushroom and Doughnuts, two new characters, will be trying to join the list of victors from The Masked Singer, which includes Nicola Roberts’ Queen Bee and Joss Stone’s Sausage.

Joel Dommett will host the third edition of the show in the United Kingdom, in which spectators will once again demand that celebrities “take it off.”

We’ve included a list of all 12 new characters below.

Season 3 of The Masked Singer in the United Kingdom