Muscogee Nation, forced out during the Trail of Tears, asks Alabama for relics and artifacts.

According to the Associated Press, leaders of various American Indian tribes, notably the Muscogee Nation of Oklahoma, are requesting that the University of Alabama return over 6,000 human bones and artifacts held in its museum and Moundville Archaeological Park.

The Muscogee Nation and six other tribes filed a claim with the university in 1990 under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, which requires federally funded universities to return any bones and items buried alongside those remains to the tribes.

During the Trail of Tears, a vast forced displacement of tens of thousands of people under the so-called Indian Removal Act in the 1830s, the Muscogee Nation was compelled to depart Alabama. According to the Associated Press, Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill said that losing remains from their tribe at Moundville adds to the pain.

“We didn’t even get to execute appropriate graves for those who perished on the Trail of Tears,” Hill explained.

He went on to say, “Why do they need all these stuff in the museum?” “Doing the right thing is never too late.” That’s all we’re looking for. Simply return them.” See the following links for further Associated Press reporting: The Muscogee Nation has been trying to recover the remains for six years, but the endeavor has been hindered by bureaucratic red tape, according to RaeLynn Butler, the Muscogee Nation’s historic and cultural preservation manager.

According to Del Beaver, the Muscogee Nation’s second chief, the situation is no different than if someone dug up a family graveyard and stole the remains for study.

“And then, if someone requested for their grandmother back, we’d say, ‘No, there’s too much red tape,'” Beaver told Al.com. “Just return our people to us.” During the epidemic, Butler said, communication with the university slowed, aggravating tribal elders who feel the bodies and artifacts at the university’s Moundville Archaeological Park should be reburied.

The evidence linking the seven tribes to Moundville will be considered by a government review committee next week, and a decision will be made on whether they may claim the remains as their own. Butler said the committee can’t compel the institution to hand over the remains and artifacts.

