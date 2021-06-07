Murray, a former diplomat, wants to appeal Salmond’s contempt conviction to the Supreme Court.

Craig Murray, a former ambassador, is attempting to have a contempt of court ruling against him overturned by taking the issue to the UK Supreme Court.

Murray, a blogger, was sentenced to eight months in prison in May at the High Court in Edinburgh for material that may be used to identify four complainants in his coverage of the Alex Salmond trial.

In March 2020, the former ambassador to Uzbekistan sat in the public gallery of the court for two days of Mr Salmond’s trial, writing about the case on his website.

Due to the possibility of jigsaw identification, judges found that he was in contempt of court.

After that,