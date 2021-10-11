Murders of a lawyer and a journalist in the Netherlands have prompted calls for a crackdown on organized crime.

The assassinations of a Dutch lawyer who defended a witness in a high-profile prosecution case against alleged gangland lords and a well-known Dutch crime reporter prompted calls for a greater anti-organized crime crackdown in the Netherlands.

“Organized crime has crossed a line,” said Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus, referring to the assassination of journalist Peter R. de Vries as an attack on Dutch society.

Both cases came as big shocks to the country and reinforced calls for an end to organized crime. De Vries was working as a confidante to the same witness that 44-year-old lawyer Derek Wiersum had been defending in the criminal case.

Wiersum was assassinated in 2019, while de Vries was assassinated in July of this year. The caretaker administration in the Netherlands has promised to devote more resources to combating organized crime linked to the country’s illegal drug trade.

For Wiersum’s murder, two men were found guilty and sentenced to 30 years in jail on Monday.

Wiersum was shot and killed outside his home in Amsterdam on September 18, 2019, by a man who subsequently left in a getaway car waiting nearby. DNA traces of both defendants were discovered in the getaway car and other vehicles used to track Wiersum’s movements in the days leading up to the shooting.

In a summary of the written verdicts, the Amsterdam District Court observed, “The guys have demonstrated a complete lack of respect for the life of another by their savage deed.” “They took Wiersum’s life only for the purpose of profit, causing tremendous and irreparable sorrow to his wife, children, parents, and other relatives.” Mobile phone data also proved that both men were in the neighborhood at the time of the murder, according to prosecutors, and “their involvement is shown in tapped conversations following the crime.” Lawyers for both men, who have only been identified as Girmo B. and Moreno B. in the Dutch media due to privacy restrictions, had asked for their acquittal.

While it was unclear who fired the fatal bullets or drove the getaway car, the court decided both men might be charged with murder since “both suspects’ acts demonstrate that they were jointly out to kill Wiersum.”

The lawyer was representing a witness solely named as Nabil B. in the case.