Murderous In Emmerdale, Meena’s past finally catches up with her.

On Emmerdale, Meena’s sister Manpreet could be in trouble over the holidays.

The homicidal Meena’s history begins to catch up with her in the run-up to Christmas, as she continues to create a web of lies.

The killer has yet to be apprehended, as she lies to Billy about a pregnancy after Dawn’s ex-boyfriend, Alex, shows up and identifies himself to Lucus as his biological father.

Chas has been labelled ‘mean’ by Emmerdale fans after her harsh words to Liv.

She deceives newcomer Alex by telling him that Dawn is ignoring their child, causing him concern.

However, after Dawn and Billy have a kiss, Billy tries to break up with Meena.

Meena is taken aback by Billy’s decision to ditch her for Dawn, so she dumps a bombshell on him: she lies and tells him she is pregnant with his kid.

Manpreet, Meena’s sister, is sceptical of the pregnancy and does not believe her completely.

She becomes skeptical of Meena’s actions and quickly finds a social media page for Nadine’s (Meena’s previous victim) sister Carol and writes her an uneasy message.

Carol informs Manpreet that she believes Meena murdered Nadine, which astounds him.

But, as she gets closer to the truth, can Manpreet be safe, given that anyone else who has found proof has been a victim of the serial killer?