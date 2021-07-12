Murderer who orchestrated a pub execution requests a transfer to a less harsh prison.

A killer who orchestrated the street killing of a well-known bouncer has filed a lawsuit in an attempt to persuade the Prison Service to transfer him to a more lenient facility.

Simon Smart, a 33-year-old drug dealer, was found guilty of shooting Bahman ‘Batman’ Faraji, with a court determining that he plotted the crime after his accomplice, “main instigator” Jason Gabbana, made it obvious that he wanted his former friend dead.

Smart attempted to reverse a decision by prison officials to keep him as a Category A prisoner, which means he is subject to strict security measures, including regular strip searches, according to a recently released High Court order.

Smart was discovered to have enlisted the help of Dingle father Edward Heffey, who approached 44-year-old Mr Faraji outside the Belgrave Pub on Bryanston Road, Aigburth, and shot him in the face with a shotgun blast.

After the February 2011 incident, Mr Faraji died quickly, prompting a significant Merseyside Police investigation.

Detectives discovered that Gabbana, then 28, had placed a contract on Mr Faraji’s life as a result of a fallout from illicit activity, however they were never able to learn the details.

Mr Faraji was involved to underworld extortion operations, including “taxing” drug traffickers, according to the trials, and was described by Gabbana’s legal team as having “plenty of enemies.”

Smart, of Kylemore Way, Halewood, was linked to the scheme after detectives discovered a mobile phone that had been used expressly to lure Mr Faraji to the location where he was murdered.

Heffey contacted Smart minutes after the murder, who then immediately called Gabbana, which authorities believe intended to relay the message “job done.”

Smart was sentenced to life in prison in March 2012, with a minimum sentence of 31 years, but he maintains his innocence.

Smart’s legal team filed a Judicial Review of the Ministry of Justice’s Category A Review Team (CART) decision to keep him from being reduced to a Category B prisoner, according to the court order.

According to prison rules, Category A offenders are those "whose escape would pose a significant risk to the public, the police, or other inmates."