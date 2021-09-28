Murderer David Swaby attempted to dismember the victim’s body in a bathtub.

A murderer faces life in prison after stabbing and bludgeoning a man to death before leaving his partially severed body in a bathtub.

On February 7th, David Swaby, 34, inflicted over 50 injuries on Hassan Ghafar, 22, with a variety of weapons including knives, scissors, a rolling pin, poles, and a dumbbell.

Mr Ghafar received extensive knife wounds and one of his arms was severed during the violent attack, which took place across many rooms at a home in Holly Road, Handsworth, Birmingham.

Swaby then threw Mr Ghafar in the water and attempted to dismember him into parts that he could dispose of in bags.

When cops arrived, Swaby allegedly ran through a kitchen window, but he was immediately pursued and apprehended.

Following the incident, officers inspected the address and discovered a number of things covered in Mr Ghafar’s blood.

Swaby claimed he was acting in self-defense, but a trial at Birmingham Crown Court found him guilty of murder on Monday, September 27th.

He has been remanded in detention until his sentence on October 15th.

“This was a vicious and prolonged attack on Mr Ghafar who sustained blows across his body as well as significant stab wounds,” said Detective Inspector Ranj Sangha of West Midlands Police.

“No one should be subjected to such an ordeal, and it has been a horrific experience for Mr Ghafar’s family to witness what happened to him during the trial.

“It’s possible that we’ll never know what caused the events on Holly Road.

“We found CCTV footage of the couple arriving at the address in the early hours of the morning with no indication of any inappropriate behavior between them.

“Unfortunately, there is nothing that can be done to bring Mr Ghafar back, and our sympathies will always be with his family.”