Murder victim is laid to rest with a heartbroken dog by his side.

Everyone in the community, even his beloved pet dog, mourned the horrible death of 22-year-old James William “Will” Warner, who was found killed in West Nashville last week.

Warner’s mother, Christy West Warner, posted heartbreaking photos from the site on Facebook after his funeral on Sunday. She wrote, “We placed Will to rest this afternoon owing to extraordinary circumstances.” “It wasn’t in the plan, but it had to happen.” Warner’s favorite dog, Ace, is shown lying across his grave, surrounded by loved ones, in a devastating photograph.

Will was larger than life, and he never met a stranger, according to Christy West Warner of WHNT News 19. In an interview with The Tennessean, she described learning of her son’s death as “like…an out-of-body experience.”

She said, “I simply collapsed.” “My entire world had been shattered into a million pieces.”

She said, “Every second I spent with Will was a thrill.” “He was simply a larger-than-life figure. He was simply a good kid. He was quite approachable.”

Representative Todd Warner of Tennessee, Warner’s uncle, described his nephew as a “typical rural guy.”

The lawmaker told The Tennessean, “[He] loved life and loved people.” “It’s just a horrible finale to something that shouldn’t have happened in the first place.”

Authorities suspect the perpetrator brought the Shelbyville resident, whose body was discovered Friday, to the spot where he was subsequently recovered. He was shot and left in the street there.

According to The Tennessean, Warner’s body decomposed so swiftly that his family had to rush to bury him on Sunday. “I wasn’t even allowed to choose the casket. His mother remarked, “It was so immediate.” “Everything has been taken from us. We didn’t get every last ounce of closure or peace that may have come from saying goodbye.”

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department revealed shortly after Warner’s body was discovered that they were looking for a 25-year-old suspect named Samuel Earl Rich in connection with the case. According to the Shelbyville Times-Gazette, Rich surrendered on Sunday evening.

Rich had already been placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list when he was recognized as a suspect in Warner’s murder. Hannah Grace is Warner’s girlfriend, according to social media. This is a condensed version of the information.