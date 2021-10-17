Murder investigators have issued an appeal in the wake of a city shooting.

Detectives investigating the shooting death of a man in his hallway have stated that they will act on any new information they receive.

Leroy Ottey was assassinated three years ago today at his Wavertree home.

Six persons have been interrogated on suspicion of murdering the 25-year-old, but no one has been charged.

Mum, 30, passes away four months after giving birth to a’miracle baby.’

Mr. Ottey had just gotten out of a taxi and was about to walk into his Alderson Road home when he was shot in the back about 10.40 p.m. on October 17, 2018.

He was rushed to the hospital with many gunshot wounds, but he died in the early hours of the next day, leaving his distraught family.

The focus of the investigation was on the activity of a black Audi Quattro S3 that had been circling the area since early evening.

Around the time of the shooting, it was seen traveling with its lights turned off and speeding down Alderson Road toward Lawrence Road.

The automobile, which had been stolen in Derby, was then involved in many accidents before being discovered burnt out on Childwall’s Abbeystead Road.

Mr Ottey, also known as Mari, was ruled to have been unlawfully slain at an inquest into his death.

“The anniversary of Leroy’s death is clearly a very terrible moment for his family and friends who are still waiting for justice for his loss,” Detective Chief Inspector Cath Haggerty said, appealing for information on the third anniversary of the murder.

“Our investigation is still ongoing, but we’re looking for members of the public to come forward and tell us what they know about Leroy’s death.”

“Your information might make a huge difference, allowing us to get the criminals off our streets and into prison, where they belong.”

“We want to make sure that everyone who was in or near Alderson Road at the time of the incident has come forward and offered their information.”

“Did you happen to be there at 10.30 p.m., either on foot or in a vehicle?” “Did you record anything on your dashcam?” The summary comes to a close. “