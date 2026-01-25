Murder Investigation Launched After Body Found in Marina

Authorities in Plymouth have launched a murder investigation after the body of a 24-year-old man was discovered in a marina on Sunday afternoon. The victim, identified as Drew Perham, had been reported missing earlier that weekend after he failed to return home from a night out on Friday. His family described him as “beautiful and wonderful” and said they are “cruelly” grieving his loss.

Body Found in Millbay Marina

The discovery was made during a search near Millbay Marina, where officers had been searching for several days after Drew’s disappearance. Although formal identification is still pending, police have informed his family, and a 19-year-old man is currently in police custody on suspicion of murder.

In a statement shared on social media, Drew’s relatives expressed their shock and sorrow, thanking the community for their support. “We have unfortunately received the most horrendous news, our beautiful and wonderful Drew Perham has cruelly been taken from us,” they wrote. “We appreciate all the support and messages, but right now we need the time to navigate this together.”

The investigation is still in its early stages, according to Detective Superintendent James Dowler. He urged the public to refrain from speculation, particularly online, as it could hinder the investigation. A significant police presence will remain in the Millbay area as authorities continue to gather information.

Investigators are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have been in the Millbay area between 1:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 24, and could have information relevant to the case.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information to come forward, either by contacting police directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers. The reference number for the case is 50260019981.

Defence minister Luke Pollard, the local MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, expressed his condolences, saying, “This is so awful. So young. Thinking of Drew’s friends and family.”