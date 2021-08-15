Murder in the gangland underground, and the pub that has been shuttered since.

Unfortunately, we hear a lot about pubs closing these days, but some people in south Liverpool are hoping that a long-closed bar may be reopened.

Since a gangland murder outside its front door in 2011, the Belgrave Hotel on Bryanston Road in Aigburth’s St Michaels neighborhood has remained shuttered.

The Belgrave, a striking red structure, is currently boarded up and shabby-looking, but some residents are eager for it to be restored.

According to ‘Find My Pub,’ 11 pubs in Merseyside are in need of a new landlord.

Plans were approved in 2018 for renovation work on the building to be completed, with the goal of reopening it as a pub with hotel rooms above, but no progress has been made since then.

With that permission set to expire in a few months, we take a look back at the tumultuous history of a once-popular pub – and the community’s expectations for the future.

Since a savage gangland murder outside its doors in February 2011, the Belgrave has remained closed.

Bahman Faraji, 44, was lured outside the tavern on Bryanston Road in the tranquil St Michael’s Hamlet and shot in the face from close range.

He was waiting for a meeting when a man with a shotgun approached him and fired it right at his face, unaware of the danger.

Faraji, dubbed “Batman” and known for “taxing” drug traffickers, is thought to have been assassinated as a result of an alleged underworld feud.

Jason Gabbana planned the hit, ordering cocaine dealer Simon Smart to prepare plans for the murder, which was subsequently carried out by Dingle father Edward Heffey.

Gabbana and Faraji were both members of Liverpool’s Iranian community and had known each other for almost a decade, dating back to when the victim came to England seeking asylum.

The jury was never given a clear reason why Gabbana would want his former buddy dead, but the prosecution claimed the two had a falling out, leading to Gabbana taking out a contract on Faraji’s life.

In the courtroom. “The summary has come to an end.”