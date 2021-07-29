Murder Charges Have Been Leveled Against A Mother Weeks after her 3-year-death, old’s she posted TikTok videos of herself dancing.

A court heard that a mother accused of murdering her 3-year-old daughter uploaded TikTok videos of herself dancing and smiling to sexually explicit songs weeks after her child died of severe injuries.

Nicola Priest, 23, of the West Midlands in England, was charged with the murder of her daughter, Kaylee-Jayde Priest, last year and appeared in court on Tuesday. According to Birmingham Live, Priest and her then-boyfriend, Callum Redfern, 22, have both denied the charges of murdering the kid.

Kaylee-Jayde was discovered dead at her apartment with Priest on August 9, 2020. The body of the youngster was discovered in a bedroom with no carpets, curtains, or light bulbs, along with a “filthy mattress.”

Kaylee-Jayde died of chest and stomach trauma, according to medical reports. The prosecutor informed the court that she had 19 rib fractures in the hours leading up to her death. She had previously damaged her ribs, sternum, and legs, according to the medical reports.

Priest testified that around 6 weeks after the child’s death, she made a video on TikTok called “My Version” with a smiley emoji in which she could be seen dancing and smiling. She stated, however, that this did not mean she was unaffected by her daughter’s death.

The woman told the court, “Just because I performed some dance videos doesn’t mean I didn’t miss the little child.” “I’m still messed up. I’m still having trouble sleeping and eating,” she continued.

All of Kaylee-injuries, Jayde’s according to Priest, were caused by Redfern. According to BBC News, the mother claimed she heard “three to five smacks” and her child wailing from the bedroom where Redfern was with Kaylee-Jayde the night before her death.

The mother, however, did not tell authorities that Redfern had hurt the child during the initial interrogation. She told the court that she didn’t blame him at the time because she loved him, but that her feelings had altered since then.

When the court asked why she didn’t contact 911 when she saw the youngster was unresponsive, Priest responded she “didn’t know how to handle it.” Her case is still being heard in court.