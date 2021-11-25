Murder charges have been filed after a lady, 47, was discovered dead in her flat.

After a woman was discovered dead in a flat, three males were detained on suspicion of murder.

On Thursday, November 25, about 4.55 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to The Green, near Queens Drive and The Rocket.

When Merseyside Police arrived, they discovered the death of a 47-year-old lady in one of the flats.

At the scene, she was pronounced deceased.

Two males from Stoneycroft, aged 21 and 57, and another from Norris Green, aged 46, were arrested on suspicion of murder and sent to police stations for questioning.

Initial investigations are proceeding at the scene, and investigators are considering the occurrence as unexplained at this time.

At the height of the incident, ten police cars, four forensics vans, a police dog unit, and the North West Ambulance Service were there.

Anyone with information should call @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting case number 0647 from November 25.