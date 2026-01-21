Murder at Karatina Petrol Station: CCTV Exposes Police Brutality

Shocking footage has surfaced revealing a police officer’s brutal execution of George Gathu Matheri, a 40-year-old businessman, in Karatina. The grainy CCTV video contradicts the police’s claim of self-defense, showing officers attacking Matheri before opening fire.

The Execution Unfolds

It was 11:00 PM on January 19, 2026, when George Gathu Matheri, owner of Tfalls Carwash, was confronted by officers at the Rubis Petrol Station in Karatina. The footage shows a violent altercation, with Constable Peter Mwangi and his colleague attacking Matheri with punches and kicks, despite his clear efforts to de-escalate the situation by walking away.

As the assault escalates, a civilian attempts to intervene, but the officers forcefully push them aside. Without warning, Mwangi pulls his firearm and shoots Matheri four times. The businessman collapses to the ground, his life abruptly ended.

Public Outrage and the Widow’s Plea

The video has ignited a wave of anger across Kenya, with residents of Mathira taking to the streets in protest. Many have barricaded the Nairobi-Nyeri highway in response to the killing, demanding justice for the businessman.

Ann Gathu, Matheri’s widow, spoke tearfully about her husband’s death. “He didn’t have to die,” she said, describing the horror of seeing her husband’s lifeless body. “He was a young employer. He had dreams. They treated him like a terrorist.”

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has taken action, arresting Constable Mwangi, but the community remains skeptical. “We want a court date, not just a press release,” said John Matheri, the victim’s father, calling for swift legal action to ensure accountability.

This incident is just the latest in a string of extrajudicial killings involving police officers in Kenya. The nation remains haunted by the trigger-happy culture that continues to plague the National Police Service. The video of Matheri’s death has added fuel to the fire, shining a spotlight on systemic issues of police brutality and the need for urgent reform.

As the family prepares for a funeral they never expected, the people of Karatina await justice. Will the officers involved be held accountable, or will this case be yet another that fades into the background of impunity? The nation is watching, and the call for justice is growing louder.