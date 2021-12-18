Mum’s ‘worst nightmare’ came true when she died alone in the hospital over the holidays.

As her mother died alone in hospital, a bereft daughter said that government leaders were ‘laughing at her and her family.’

Jenny Minnis, 30, spoke about how the reported parties that took place in Downing Street over Christmas last year have fueled her sadness as she approaches the first anniversary of her mother’s death.

Tracey, from Wallasey, Wirral, died of lung cancer on Christmas Eve last year in Arrowe Park Hospital without her family, just two days after the Prime Minister’s then-press secretary Allegra Stratton was caught laughing and joking about a party in Westminster.

“We were hearing the worst news of our life while people in charge of the country were laughing behind our backs,” Jenny explained.

“This has only added to my sadness.” My mother’s greatest dread was dying alone, which she did since we followed government standards while they continued. I didn’t even get to tell her one final time how much I love her – it’s a complete farce.” Jenny explained that her mother was admitted to Arrowe Park Hospital two days before Christmas Eve and that she was unable to visit her owing to visiting restrictions.

“I was never allowed to go in with her, which I understand,” she previously told The Washington Newsday. But this was the last time, and even the nurses were surprised that she died so quickly.” Jenny is still enraged nearly a year later by claims that parties were held in government offices.

“Christmas was my mother’s favorite time of year, so I’m not sure how I’ll handle it this year,” she said.

“I’m not looking forward to it, but I’m going to take each day as it comes and raise a glass to her on Christmas Day, as well as her empty dinner table chair.”

