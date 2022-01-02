Mum’s weight loss of 12 stone meant that her coworkers didn’t recognize her.

Sharon Hayes, from Garston, lost an amazing 12st 2lb during lockdown, and her coworkers were “amazed” by her change when she returned to work.

She had been overweight since she was a child, but hit the scales at 23st 9lb at her heaviest.

“I’ve been overweight since I was a child,” remarked a student experience administrator at the University of Liverpool.

“It was probably due to the lifestyle of the 1970s, when everything was fried.”

“However, that was the culture, terrible food management and the way things were done.”