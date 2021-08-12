Mum’s vow was broken after her daughter’s ‘viral infection’ turned out to be blood malignancy.

A mother has described how “terrible” it was to learn that her daughter’s “viral sickness” was actually blood cancer.

Summer Jones’ viral illness was discovered to be a symptom of a sort of cancer in 2019, according to Leanne Tennant.

She even confessed that there was a period during her diagnosis when she feared Summer would succumb to acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Summer, on the other hand, has thrown her own surprise party to commemorate her ‘ringing the bell’ after receiving the all-clear.

“She is nonverbal, but I believe she knows what is going on,” Leanne, 42, said. We told her she would get the chance because she had seen so many other children in Alder Hey ring that bell.”

Summer accomplished it, and after years of arduous therapy, she is now cancer-free.

Her mother planned a birthday celebration for her, with Wirral Wings creating a beautiful rainbow frock for the occasion.

“She loved it, she just got a big smile on her face,” Leanne, from New Brighton, Wirral, said.

“It was so vital to make a mark after such a trying time – it’s been terrible.”

Summer will have routine checkups every month for the first six months, then every three months, six months, and once a year to ensure the cancer has not returned, according to Leanne.

“They [the doctors]can’t promise it won’t come back,” she continued, “but we are really hopeful.”

Summer, who also has Down’s Syndrome, was first diagnosed with a viral illness in 2019.

“Summer had been sick the week before with a viral infection, which is common in children with Down syndrome,” Leanne explained.

“However, after she stopped walking, we took her back to Arrowe Park Hospital for examinations, where they discovered she had leukaemia.”

“We never believed it would be anything like cancer – we were transported directly to Alder,” Leanne said of her mother and father, Barry Jones, 48. I’m sorry, but I don’t believe I was able to bring anything in.

“You think of cancer in terms of individuals who are terminally ill, but she was.”

