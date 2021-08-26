Mum’s trust in humanity has been restored following the “worst day ever.”

Chantelle, a mother from Lancaster, said in a Facebook page that she had been yelled at four times that day by four different customers for reasons she couldn’t control.

She stated she picked up her son from his Nan’s house after her “awful day” and went to their nearby Spar to get something pleasant to eat for their planned movie night.

Chantelle claimed that while they were in line, a lady in front of them who had just completed paying handed her son a large packet of Milkybar buttons.

The mom informed Chantelle, “I noticed him looking at them,” which made her kid “very pleased.”

“I was so shocked!” she wrote in her Facebook post. What a thoughtful gesture! After the dreadful shift I had just completed, you have restored my trust.

“I hope you read this, and please know that you have brightened my son’s day! “As well as mine!”

The post was extremely popular, garnering over 1.4k likes.

“I share your agony and frustration, I work in retail, and some clients don’t give a flying hoot about the hard work that you do every shift as long as they get their bunch of REDUCED spring onions,” Marie Robson said to the post.

“Wouldn’t life be so much more amazing if more of these things happened xx?” responded Kev Pearson.

“People are sent to test us!” said Deb Walker. Regrettably, you had a bad day, but what a wonderful lady she is, she outshines the gloomy 4 x”.

“That’s a great true tale, wish more people were kind, it makes for a better world!” Brenda Ralph wrote. Thank you for restoring my confidence just by reading that!”

Chantelle was taken aback by how popular her post had become, so she added to it: “Nearly 1,000 likes.” I’m blown away! Please, could we all just be patient with the retail staff?

“We’re doing our best,” says the narrator. We welcome your business with open arms, and I can state without a doubt that everyone on staff, especially where I work, goes above and beyond.” “The summary comes to an end.”