Mum’s terrible migraines were cured by a miracle medicine after 20 years.

A mother who has suffered from excruciating headaches since giving birth to twins says she has regained control of her life owing to a new medication.

After giving birth to twins 20 years ago, Jill Savidge, 62, said she got her first migraine nearly immediately.

Jill described an excruciating ache in her head, which she stated was accompanied by vomiting, which she had never experienced before.

In a city center takeout, a man was kicked in the head and knocked out.

She has had migraines every month since then, a condition that has gotten worse when she went through menopause.

Jill, who lives in Chester, has been a patient at the Walton Centre for the past ten years, but no treatment has benefited her.

“After menopause, instead of having just one very awful one every month where I’d be in bed for three or four days, I started getting two of them every month with migraines in between,” Jill told The Washington Newsday.

“Even when the pain eased, I was fatigued and felt like I’d been slammed in the head with a sledgehammer.”

Jill characterized her migraine symptoms as intense pain in her head that occasionally spread to her jaw, making her feel as though she had a horrible toothache.

This discomfort would often be accompanied by 24-hours of vomiting, leaving her bedridden and tired for days.

“Some individuals receive flashing lights at the start of a migraine, but I never did,” she noted.

“Sometimes I’d get a stiff neck, a metallic taste in my tongue, or a continuous thirst that wouldn’t go away after drinking water.

“I tried maybe twenty different drugs throughout the years since nothing worked for me.

“It was a tremendous downer for me. Because the pain is so great, I used to live in fear of it. That was extremely difficult for me to deal with.

“And nothing could make the hurt go away, so I knew I’d have to cope with it again and again.”

Dr. Silver, Jill’s Walton Centre specialist, put her on a three-month trial of a new migraine medicine called Ajovy in February of this year.

The “Summary comes to an end.”