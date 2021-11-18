Mum’s stomach flips when she discovers a revolting surprise in McDonald’s McFlurry ice cream.

A frightened mother claimed she discovered a fingernail in a McFlurry ice cream at McDonald’s.

Melissa Dean, 34, was eating her Smartie McFlurry when she noticed that the Smartie she believed she was eating had a “strange” texture and wasn’t as crispy as it should have been.

When she spit it out, the mother of two almost puked when she noticed what she thought was a fingernail had made its way into her ice cream.

After breaching BBC guidelines, Nick Knowles was removed on DIY SOS.

The stay-at-home mom claimed she generally treats herself to McDonald’s once or twice a month, but that the unpleasant discovery had turned her off for good.

McDonald’s stated it was the first time they’d heard about it and advised Melissa to contact their customer care department.

Melissa, a resident of Thetford, Norfolk, explained: “I was about halfway through my McFlurry when I felt something crunch in my teeth.

“At first, I mistook it for a Smartie, but the texture seemed strange. It was crunchy, but not as crispy as a Smartie, and I was like, ‘Um, what is that?’ when I felt it on my tongue.” I have autism as well, therefore I’m quite sensitive to different textures; in fact, if I don’t like a texture, it makes me nauseous.

“The nail was there when I spat it out. It was so disgusting that I thought I was going to puke.

“I honestly don’t want to consider how the nail got in there. At work, I’m sure someone was gnawing their nails or something.

The McFlurry was part of a £19.51 Uber Eats order that included a Quarter Pounder meal and a Happy Meal, but Melissa claims they were all wrapped in the bag when they arrived.

Melissa stated, ” “It was all sealed up when it arrived because I ordered it through the Uber Eats app.

“The McFlurry was the only one who had a problem. This was my typical McDonald’s, and I’d never experienced anything like it before.

“It wasn’t from the delivery guy; the McFlurries had a lid on them and they were in.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”