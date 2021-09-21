Mum’s searing words as she stands in court with her son’s cowardly killer.

“I hope you rot in hell,” a devastated mother addressed her son’s killer as she stood in front of him.

Before Oliver Christian was sentenced to prison for causing death through negligent driving, Lisa Conway gave an emotional speech.

The 29-year-old collided with a scrambler bike, injuring one rider severely and injuring Patrick Conway, who died as a result of his injuries.

He fled the scene, changed his clothing, and “went to ground” at a motel while both of them were suffering on the way.

After pleading guilty to causing death by negligent driving, Christian was sentenced to 20 months in prison on Monday.

On the afternoon of April 20, 2020, the father-of-two was riding his bike on the wrong side of Waterpark Drive in Stockbridge Village.

While others raced to assist the driver, Gary Hewitt, and the pillion passenger, Mr. Conway, Christian fled the scene, changed his clothes, and stayed in a motel for the night before surrendering to authorities.

Mrs Conway detailed the heartbreaking consequences of her son’s death from the dock yesterday.

“Oliver Christian, you are not sorry for killing my boy,” she said, accusing him of exhibiting no remorse.

“You fled, leaving my son to die on the street.

“Oliver Christian, I pray you suffer in hell because you will mean nothing to me, my family, or his friends from now on since cowards don’t think twice.”

Mrs. Conway arrived at the accident scene to find her son struggling for his life.

His organs were donated after he died to save the lives of others.

“I had to witness my son’s life being sucked away for days and there was nothing I could do,” she added. Oliver Christian was the one who put me in that position.

“After Patrick’s death, all I wanted to do was die.” I stopped eating and taking care of myself. I didn’t care if my weight dropped to barely six stone in a matter of weeks.”

Mrs. Conway expressed gratitude to her friends and family