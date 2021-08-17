Mum’s quick thinking saves women from the infamous sinking sand.

After spotting individuals caught in sinking sand on Crosby beach, a mother-of-three out on an afternoon run was called to action twice.

Anna Edwards was out for a run at the popular beach yesterday at 2 p.m. when she noticed a woman strolling deeper into the sinking sand instead of retracing her steps.

Anna, from Crosby, ran over and talked to her until she was able to get out, later learning that she had never been there before. The woman described the experience as “very frightening.”

The 48-year-old continued her run and, on her way home, came across another mother stranded in the sand with her child, while another woman nearby with a dog yelled for aid.

“When I was coming back, in the same area, there was a woman in the same bank of sand with a young child in her arms and a girl she was with, with a dog, running around and screaming for help,” Anna told The Washington Newsday.

“I simply dialed the coastguard, who remained on the line with me until the RNLI arrived. In approximately 15 minutes, they slid the board across the sand as the coastguard waded in and rescued the little girl.”

This isn’t the first time the secondary school teacher has been concerned about sinking sand at her neighborhood beach this year.

Beth, Anna’s 17-year-old daughter, became stranded in the sand with a friend in January as they attempted to cut across the beach to get home before dark.

Beth’s companion was considerably further in than her when they realized they were both stuck.

Beth dialed 911, and it took “almost an hour” for the two of them to be rescued.

“My daughter was stuck in sinking sand over six months ago, but a bit more substantially by Crosby baths,” Anna told The Washington Newsday. Because it was almost dark when they were stuck, she was rescued by 50 emergency personnel.

“I am well aware of the dangers of sinking sand.”

