Mum’s ‘pumpkin baby’ is the third-largest baby ever born in the United Kingdom.

On October 28, Cherral Mitchell, 31, gave birth to baby Alpha, who weighed a staggering 14lb 15oz.

Cherral needed two midwives to help him out, and when he weighed more than a stone, he stunned the caregivers.

Since then, he’s been dubbed ‘Baby Hippo’ and ‘Butter Bean.’

Alpha came as a surprise to Cherral, who was using the contraceptive coil at the time of his conception with electrical engineer husband Tyson, 35.

‘I’m a mother of four,’ she stated “We didn’t expect him to grow up to be so big.

“When his head emerged, everyone burst out laughing. ‘Oh my God, he’s chunky,’ said my husband Tyson.

“Two nurses were pulling on him, one of them was attempting to force him down in order to free him.

“The nurses were on their phones, Googling, and saying it had to be the biggest baby.

“Being so close to Halloween, he’s a bit of a pumpkin baby.”

Alpha, who was delivered on Thursday at 38 weeks, is thought to be the third-largest baby in the UK, with the current record holder weighing 15lb 8oz. Guy Carr was born in the year 1992.

George King, who was born in Gloucester in 2013, is the second-largest at 15lb 7oz.

Alpha’s weight gain has been attributed to a sweet craving by doctors, who believe he was nibbling on Cherral’s sugary fluids while in the womb.

Cherral, who lives in Thame, Oxfordshire, said: “They believe Alpha was present in sweeter amniotic fluid because I was identified with gestational diabetes late.

“As a result, he was drinking a lot, peeing a lot, and consuming a lot of sweets.”

Alpha was projected to weigh 11lb 1oz at 37 weeks during a scan, but he ballooned by three pounds before being delivered by C-section a week later at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Cherral, a mother who stays at home, said: “I didn’t know where he was hiding because my tummy was large but not gigantic.

“I’m always claiming to have given birth to a baby butter bean. My uncle Jason refers to him as a young hippo.” Cherral already has a three-year-old son, Lyon, and a four-year-old daughter, Rogue-Angel. “The summary has come to an end.”