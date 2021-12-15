Mum’s phone was ‘ringing nonstop’ because she was peddling cocaine.

A mother admitted to selling cocaine and heroin to support a drug habit that was sparked by a terrible experience in her youth.

Jayne Carley, 48, of Bala Street, Anfield, admitted to using Class A drugs for nearly two decades before Liverpool Crown Court.

In April, she received a community order for three narcotics possession and criminal property offences.

However, she was apprehended by police on Rydal Street in Everton at around 9.30 p.m. on September 22 while carrying £636 in cash, a “check list,” and a “constantly ringing” cellphone.

According to prosecutor Nick Cockrell, authorities searched her residence and discovered an amount of heroin compatible with personal use.

When questioned, she said the money came from drug dealing and that she worked as a courier.

“She stated it was her third trip that day and she was going to be paid in drugs to the worth of £100 – she said she had been a heroin addict for 20 years,” Mr Cockrell added.

Carley appeared in court on September 24, admitting to possessing heroin and illegal property but denying any involvement in the heroin supply.

She was given bail ahead of a trial scheduled for August of next year, but she later admitted to the crime.

She was fined £50 for failing to appear in court on October 22 before being re-released on bail.

However, officers observed her leaving a property in Clarendon Road, Anfield, at around 11.15 a.m. on November 10, before heading to Waltham Road and meeting two women who appeared to be drug dealers.

At 11:20 a.m., an officer stopped and searched Carley after she dropped a plastic bag containing 12 wraps of heroin and 19 wraps of cocaine in £10 street deals, according to Mr Cockrell.

Carley also had £19 in cash and a phone that was “ringing nonstop from many different numbers,” according to her.

Police investigated Carley’s Clarendon Road home and discovered a wrap of heroin, which she admitted was hers, as well as other goods she denied having anything to do with.

They then went to Carley’s house, where they discovered papers with lists of names and numbers, as well as a note that said, “Summary ends.”