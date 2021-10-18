Mum’s payment request ‘damaged’ the former nanny.

After a mother asked her to babysit for a lower rate, a former nanny was left “hurt.”

The former childcare worker now works in a different industry, but will “sometimes babysit for some families during evenings and weekends” for £10 per hour.

When her sister requested if she’d babysit for her friend’s kids, the friend expressed “disappointment” with the former nanny’s hourly pay, she found herself in a “awkward” scenario.

The woman turned to Mumsnet’s popular Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) forum for assurance that she hadn’t done anything wrong.

“I worked in child care for almost 10 years, primarily as a nanny, and although I’ve changed professions completely now, I still occasionally babysit for some families during evenings and weekends,” the former nanny wrote in a post titled “My sister has suggested I’ve made things unpleasant but I disagree.” My hourly wage is £10, and it has been for several years.

“Last week, a friend of my sister’s (whom I don’t know) asked whether I’d be interested in babysitting her children on occasion. I replied yes and advised her to give her my phone number and call me if she had any questions.

“I received a text from a friend yesterday asking if I could babysit this weekend since she wanted to go out for her friend’s birthday. It would last approximately 6 hours until 11:30 p.m. I assured her no problem, requested her address, and informed her that my hourly cost was £10.

“She quickly responded, stating that she was hoping to pay roughly £8.50 because that was the most she could afford. I responded with a courteous text, explaining that I understand her perspective, but that my rate was £10, which is what I charge all of my families. I told her to let me know if she changed her mind, and I’d be happy to babysit for her.

“I didn’t hear anything about it again until my sister called me this morning to say that her friend was devastated that she wouldn’t be able to go out on her night out and.

