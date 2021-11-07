Mum’s Olympic fantasy for her 4-year-old daughter, who “believes she is a mermaid.”

Her coaches have predicted future Olympic triumph for a four-year-old who has been swimming without armbands since she was two.

Grace Field, 4, has always loved being in the water and began swimming without armbands at the age of two, much to everyone’s surprise.

Grace’s mother, Kate, described her daughter as a “natural water baby” who was born on Christmas Day.

Kate and her partner Paul started taking Grace to Ellergreen Lifestyles in West Derby when she was just a few months old, and she was swimming without arm bands before she was a year old.

The Washington Newsday quoted Kate as saying: “Nobody could believe it when she leapt into the pool’s deep end and swam to the side on her own.

“She then began lessons with youngsters aged six and above, and within a few months, she was swimming full widths in all strokes.

“Then lockdown happened, and even on the [final day before lockdown], Lifestyles gave one last lesson, and Grace was the only child in the class, swimming in a public pool for the first time in a year.”

Grace’s love of swimming was unaffected by the lockdown limitations, and she took to the beaches with her parents to go sea swimming when the weather permitted.

In between lockdowns, she and her mom went snorkeling in Spain to observe the fish.

Grace has returned to Ellergreen Lifestyles since the lockdown ended and learned her new favorite stroke, the’mermaid.’

Kate expressed herself as follows: “She now knows all of the stroke lengths and dives to near perfection.

“Grace’s favorite stroke is the’mermaid,’ which is similar to the butterfly but without the arms.

“Grace truly thinks she’s a real mermaid one day.”

“In 24 years of coaching, he had never seen a youngster like it,” Grace’s coach at Lifestyles stated.

Grace has outgrown the age-appropriate instruction and has begun practicing with youngsters as young as nine years old.

Kate hopes that an exception to the rules will be made so that Grace can compete in swimming galas with youngsters.