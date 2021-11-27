Mum’s life was spared by a’secret’ half-price supermarket in Liverpool.

A woman’s life was saved by a “hidden supermarket” with half-priced groceries and a communal café.

a mother of four Adele Samson, 48, strolled into Kirkdale Community Shop at 211 Walton Road on the day it opened in September 2020.

Every day, she visits this branch of the UK’s “first social grocery chain” for its reduced store and social areas.

Liverpool’s best-kept secret could be a city street.

It saved Adele’s life after her mother’s death eight weeks ago, when her mental health deteriorated and she became suicidal.

“I didn’t want to get out of bed,” the grandmother of two told The Washington Newsday. Because of my mother, I refused to open the blinds or curtains, and I cried for her every day. Every single day.

“Well, this place inspired me to get out of bed and come out, because this place isn’t only about shopping.”

“It’s all about talking to people, and these are my counselors.”

“I’m not sure where I’d be if it weren’t for these people.”

Adele expressed her gratitude for Kirkdale Community Shop’s help by hugging the chef and a regional manager at the first-floor café.

Yellow melons, fresh vegetables, and branded jars can be found on the shelves of any supermarket.

All of it is sold at a discount of at least 50%, reflecting their objective to deliver low-cost, high-quality food to the public.

Instead of going to waste due to “incorrect” packaging, businesses donate food to Community Shops, which sells it at a reduced price to persons receiving welfare payments in the area.

Community Shop helps people in one of Liverpool’s poorest neighborhoods with more than just affordable food.

In the upper hub rooms, the social enterprise offers personal development classes, such as budgeting and cooking.

Leigh Menzie, an Australian-born chef, was filling the room with the fragrance of melted chocolate, and his swirls of icing on trays of cupcakes provided a splash of color to the community kitchen’s white walls.

He’s been teaching skills to kids, many of whom have been expelled from school, since it launched in September of last year.

According to the 45-year-old, “The summary has come to an end.”