Mum’s grocery gaffe results in her pram being shared on Facebook after she’s “placed it in the boot.”

Until she saw it in a Facebook group, a mother assumed her £1,000 pram was in the boot of her car.

Kate Stedford, from Wallasey, said she was out running errands on one of her regular hectic mornings when she came across a very familiar-looking photo on social media.

The 39-year-old stated she had a few minutes to kill while waiting to pick up her mother.

READ MORE: Face masks and social distancing will be available starting July 19th.

She stated, ” “I was just browsing when this advertisement appeared in Crimewatch Wirral, and I thought to myself, “Wait, is that my pram?”

“I gave it a good look because I was certain my pram was in the trunk.

“But then I spotted the toy on the side and realized it was mine when I saw the oat milk at the bottom.”

Kate explained that she had left the pram in Morrisons after shopping, a scenario that many mothers will recognize.

She stated, ” “I had just returned from a baby class with Eliott, my seven-month-old son, and needed to pick up some items for my older son’s birthday [Issac turns four on June 24].

“My husband, Dane, contacted me as I was putting the baby in the car and all the groceries in the trunk, so I was basically being harassed as normal.

“I must have just driven away and forgotten about it.”

Kate stated she put all her groceries in the car and didn’t notice the Bugaboo pram was stolen since she always left it in the boot.

She stated, ” “I’m glad I’m a member of that Facebook group; otherwise, I’d have no idea where it was.

“And I’m eternally grateful to the kind lady who spotted it and kept it.

“Prams are extremely costly; we paid £1,000 for this one when we got it, and this is luckily its second use after Issac.”

While Kate was mortified, she was taken aback by the number of individuals who commented on the Facebook post admitting they had done something similar.

Kate remarked, now that the pram was safely back in her boot, “At least I didn’t leave the baby in there too.”

Kate was let in by someone. The summary comes to a close.