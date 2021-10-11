Mum’s grief as her ‘beautiful little kid’ was assassinated right before her eyes.

“It doesn’t get any easier,” said the mother of a young kid who was killed in front of her.

Bobby Colleran, a six-year-old boy from Huyton, killed in October 2014 after being hit by a van on Leyfield Road in West Derby.

Bobby’s mother, Joanne Colleran, stated on the seventh anniversary of his death last month that “it doesn’t get any easier.”

“It’s been seven years in October, and it feels like yesterday,” Joanne told The Washington Newsday.

“It doesn’t get any easier, and sometimes I think it becomes harder because the twins are 11 now, Bobby would be 13 and Harry would be 15, so it’s strange when it sits in your head.”

“Bobby was the middle child, and he was incredibly mature for his age and brimming with personality.

“We talk about him all the time, and he does make you grin with what he used to do and how he’d react to different situations.”

“He was the ideal young boy.”

When Bobby raced out onto the road, he was only a few steps ahead of his mother, Joanne.

The Colleran family has worked relentlessly to improve children’s road safety and established the Bobby Colleran Trust, which became a registered charity in 2015.

Bobby’s parents have advocated for safer roads outside of all schools, and the charity’s goal is to create a 20mph ‘Bobby Zone’ outside every school in the country.

The organization has now shifted its focus to children’s mental health, in addition to road safety campaigns and bereavement support, according to Joanne.

“The campaign has been going on for a long, long time,” the mother told The Washington Newsday.

“We have road safety, children’s grief assistance, and now we have children’s mental health,” says the author.

“It has a lot to do with what happened in Covid.

“It’s been eye-opening for me to see how much it’s affected our kids.”

“Since Bobby’s death, my children have struggled, and we continue to struggle, and they have had continual help for many years, as have we.”

