Mum’s family feared she would die when she gained 40 pounds.

In one year, a 40-pound mother who couldn’t get dressed or stand unassisted shed over 16 pounds.

Kathleen Wotton, at her heaviest, needed two walking sticks and was practically housebound due to her 40st frame, which struggled to take even a few steps without collapsing.

The 48-year-old mother and grandmother, who felt she was dying, unable to put on her own shoes or dress herself.

Kathleen, from Merton, County Durham, on the other hand, has become unrecognizable since joining her sister Sarah’s outdoor swimming group.

But it wasn’t easy, as the mother of three admitted that when she first walked into the water, she fell into tears because she was so “ashamed” of how huge she’d grown.

However, as soon as Kathleen was submerged in the water, something shifted for her, and she felt “amazing” – a buzz that hooked her on her new activity right away.

Kathleen has been swimming outside most days for the past year and thinks the “surreal” experience has given her the confidence to wear a bikini.

Kathleen, a full-time carer who has lost an incredible 15 stone and 7 pounds, has swum all over the North East coast and has her sights set on crossing the English Channel.

And the mother believes that by sharing her newfound enthusiasm and amazing weight loss, she will motivate others who are struggling with their bloated stomachs.

“Wild swimming has saved my life 100 percent,” Kathleen remarked. My family believes it as well, because they assumed I would have died by now.

“I was in tears the first time I walked up to the ocean. I was crying because I was embarrassed by my appearance and how I felt.

“It felt like a giant cloud had lifted off my head when I walked in, and my body moved again. To be honest, it was bizarre.

“I’ve lost a lot of weight. I was just under 40 stone. Since August of last year, I’ve lost 15 and a half stone.

"I'll continue to swim outside indefinitely in the future. I wish I could swim the English Channel, but it is a pipe dream. It doesn't imply it won't happen in the future."