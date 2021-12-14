Mum’s creative idea of saving money by reusing old Christmas cards.

A frugal mother has devised a brilliant method to save money by repurposing outdated Christmas cards.

The mother of two reuses greeting cards by converting them into a craft project for her children, saving money throughout the holiday season.

Jessica Jarrett, 28, told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk how she converts discarded cards intended for the recycling bin into lovely gift tags.

The North Wales mother “My eight-year-old daughter has come home with a stack of charming tiny Christmas cards from all of her classmates every year since she started school.

“I, too, receive a few Christmas cards from coworkers and the people I look after at the facility where I work.”

Jessica used to dump them in the recycle bin after Christmas, but she’s found a better use for them since then. “Because my daughter and I enjoy creating a variety of crafts, I decided to start preserving the Christmas cards we received and storing them with the rest of our decorations after the holidays.”

“After a year, I begin cutting away at the Christmas cards. I realized that cutting around each printed graphic would make a great gift tag!” I also find that with store-bought gift tags, there isn’t enough room to put all of our names and indicate who the present is from. I could make them pretty huge if I cut them myself, giving me ample space so they don’t seem crammed into a tiny box!” It doesn’t cost a penny, even if it saves a pound, and you can even engage the kids (though scissors should be used with caution!).

“It’s also a pleasant way to pass an hour or so while listening to Christmas music.”

Jessica, who is vying for the title of Latest Deals Saver Of The Year, also provided some other money-saving strategies for the holidays. She stated, ” “Everything costs twice as much when you’re a mother of two. All year long, and especially around Christmas, I prefer to save pennies wherever I can.

