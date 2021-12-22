Mum’s Christmas is complete as surprise visitors arrive at her house.

After knocking on her front door, three tiny girls ‘warmed the heart’ of a mother who was missing the Christmas spirit.

Sarah Helen Shepherd, 45, said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had made it difficult for her to get into the Christmas spirit this year.

Sarah was making tea for herself and her six-year-old son Evan on Monday evening at 5.30pm when she heard a knock on the front door of their St Helens house.

Sarah, who lives on Sutton’s Rolling Mill Estate, opened the front door to find three tiny girls standing in front of her, each holding a piece of paper.

“There was a knock on the door, I opened it, and there were three young girls there, aged between five and eight, I’d think,” Sarah told The Washington Newsday.

“They remained there for a few seconds after I opened the door, and I noticed they were holding an A4 sheet of paper in front of them, so I soon realized they were going to read from it.”

“They then erupted into song, singing Jingle Bells,” says the narrator.

Evan went to the door to check what was going on, Sarah added, and his reaction was “wonderful.”

“My son came running to the door once he heard them singing,” the 45-year-old recounted. “His expression was gorgeous, just full of excitement.”

“I don’t believe he’s ever seen carol singers.”

The single mother said she went to fetch some money to give to the small girls, but a woman supervising them stated they didn’t want anything because they were out to “spread some cheer.”

The three girls kept singing, which prompted Sarah and Evan to join in and dance, bringing a smile to the mother’s face.

“The nicest part was when they finished their carol and exclaimed ‘Merry Christmas,’ raising their arms in the air,” Sarah added.

“You could tell they were ecstatic by the sound of their voices.

“I told them they had made my Christmas,” she said, “and I hadn’t seen carol singers go door to door since I was a kid.”

The girls skipped out the door, and Evan told his mother that the singers were “the sweetest.””

