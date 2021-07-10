Mum’s boyfriend, who was shot and killed on her sofa, “lives with remorse every day.”

A man who was the intended target of a murderer group that attacked a home today and killed an innocent young mother on her sofa claimed he “had to live with the guilt every day.”

When cruel thugs blasted their way inside a Walton home 16 years ago, Gary Campbell was the target, but instead shot his girlfriend Lucy Hargreaves as she lay on the living room sofa, then set her on fire.

Kevin Parle is undoubtedly Merseyside Police’s most wanted fugitive because of the horrible murder that remains unsolved.

Mr Campbell has now given his first full interview on what happened on the day the 22-year-old was slain, including how he said he attempted hard to save her.

The father-of-three, now 44, described how he entered the flaming house on Lambourne Road and dragged Lucy’s lifeless body out.

He also denied being in the stolen automobile that killed four-year-old Kevin Downes in Huyton in August 1993, 12 years before Ms Hargreaves was murdered.

That was the motivation for Mr Campbell’s execution in 2005, when a group of three was on the lookout for him, believing he was behind the wheel of the car that veered off the road near Pennard Avenue and slammed into Kevin, killing him.

He claims, however, that he was not in the vehicle at the time and was instead standing on the sidewalk a short distance away.

Mr Campbell said he had driven the car seconds before, but was not engaged in the collision, which resulted in driver Andrew Ellis, who was only 14 at the time, receiving a 12-month sentence, causing a tremendous uproar in Merseyside.

On the day Lucy would have turned 38 last Wednesday, he spoke exclusively to the ECHO: “Lucy stayed downstairs the night Lucy was murdered, and my daughter was with me.

“I fell asleep because I believe she was in the cot.

“Then I heard beating on the door, followed by “police, police, police,” and then “bang boom.”

