Mum’s botched fake tan has turned her into a Shrek figure.

After a ‘darker than dark’ artificial tan turned her skin green, a mother claimed she looked like Princess Fiona from Shrek.

Kerry McRobb chose to pamper herself by applying artificial tan to her naturally pale complexion to give it a golden sheen.

The 20-year-old, who works as a support assistant at a children’s hospital, revealed that she dug up an out-of-date bottle of St Moriz fake tan in the shade Darker than Dark.

Kerry says that after a couple of layers, she detected a green tint but continued nevertheless, anxious for her golden glow.

However, she alleges that when the color dried, it became ‘worse and worse,’ and she ended up with green skin.

Kerry’s friends compared her to Shrek after she showed them images of herself feeling embarrassed, but Kerry prefers to think she looked more like Princess Fiona from Shrek.

“This is my indication to cease artificial tanning and get back to sunbeds asap,” she captioned the amusing photographs.

Kerry, from the West Lothian town of Livingston, said: “Without fake tan, I’m really pale and resemble Casper, the nice pale ghost.

“I applied fake tan to get a golden glow, then I used St Moriz Darker than Dark fake tan.

“When I wasn’t pregnant, I’d put it on every now and then when I went out. Not like when we used to have Tan Thursdays in school, when everyone was covered in digestive biscuits.” She continued, ” “I noticed it was a little green as I was applying it, and as it dried, it became even worse.

“I wore two layers and left them on the night.

“I was taken away when I first noticed the khaki green color on my phone’s camera that night.

“My friends thought the images were hilarious, so I shared them with them.

“I said I resembled Shrek, but I prefer to think I resembled Princess Fiona.”

Kerry went to bed after emailing the amusing photos to her friends and awoke the next morning to have a thorough shower – in which. “The summary has come to an end.”