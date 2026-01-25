Mums Back Bill to Ban Under-16s From Social Media Following Shocking Attacks

The mothers of two teenage girls who endured brutal, filmed assaults have voiced their support for a proposed law banning under-16s from using social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and WhatsApp. The push for the new regulation comes after recent disturbing incidents of violent attacks among teens that were filmed and widely shared online.

Push for Change After Viral Attacks

Vicky Donald and Katrina Lyden, whose daughters were victims of online-viral assaults, have strongly endorsed the decision made by the House of Lords to introduce the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, which would see a ban on social media access for children under 16. This vote aligns with the Record’s ongoing campaign, ‘Our Kids… Our Future’, which has called for greater online safeguards for young people. The bill is now set to be reviewed by MPs in the Commons.

Vicky Donald’s daughter, Kaylynn, was 12 years old when she was filmed being attacked on a school bus in Lochgelly, Fife, in October 2021. Vicky, speaking to the Record, explained how social media amplified the trauma for her daughter. “The video of my daughter’s assault robbed her of her childhood. Violent content is being normalized through constant exposure, often appearing unbidden on children’s feeds. This bill is a first step in stopping the catastrophic harm social media is causing to our youth,” she said.

Similarly, Katrina Lyden’s daughter, Hope, was subjected to a horrific assault in April of the previous year, filmed while Hope was dragged unconscious through a field in Erskine. The video went viral, retraumatizing Hope, who was 13 at the time, and even contributing to her suicidal thoughts. Katrina emphasized the need for stronger action, stating, “Social media has become a cesspool for bullying and horrific content. These platforms are causing irreversible damage to our children, and it is high time that the government acts to protect them online.”

The tragic incidents of viral violence have sparked growing concerns. Since its inception nearly three years ago, the ‘Our Kids… Our Future’ campaign has sought to press tech giants for stronger measures to prevent violent videos involving children from going viral. Following the vote in the House of Lords, which saw 261 in favor and 150 against, the bill’s next steps will determine whether these measures will extend to youth in Scotland as well.

Although both mothers are optimistic about the bill’s progress, Katrina warned that even with stricter laws, teenagers may still find ways around the restrictions. “Children will always find ways to access the internet. That’s why we need to push for measures like the restriction of smartphones for under-16s, as has already been done in other countries. Without such steps, kids will always manage to get online,” she said.