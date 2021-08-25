Mum’s assailant is still on the loose three decades after she was brutally murdered.

Detectives are looking for information regarding a mother’s murder that occurred 30 years ago.

In 1991, Veronica Anderson, also known as Vera, was discovered dead in her automobile in Warrington.

Despite an international murder investigation, her killer has never been apprehended.

A phone call received by the mother of two hours before her death was discovered is one of the main lines of inquiry.

On Saturday, August 24, around 10.10 p.m., the 42-year-old was summoned to her Widnes residence.

She then left her son with a neighbor, only to be discovered five hours later on Tannery Lane, dead in her blue Ford Cortina, her neck cut.

The unknown caller has never been identified by police.

A witness reported a pair in the Crown and Cushion bar on Warrington Road, Penketh, at around 10.30pm on the night of the killing, which was one of the important parts of the subsequent inquiry.

The woman’s description was strikingly similar to Veronica’s.

Detectives have also been unable to link a bloodstained glove and a length of cord identical to a window sash cord found at the crime site to anyone.

Officers traveled to Europe to conduct investigations in the years after, and Crimestoppers offered a £30,000 prize for important information.

Officers are asking anyone with knowledge to come forward on the 30th anniversary of the incident.

“Vera’s family has been saddened by her death and has had to live with what happened since 1991,” Detective Inspector Adam Waller said.

“Vera’s death has left the family with no closure, and I would urge anyone with knowledge to come forward.

“I’m sure someone knows what happened that day, and I’d like to hear from them.

“We recognize that 30 years has passed, but even the tiniest detail could aid us in delivering justice to Vera and her family.

*Anyone with information can phone Cheshire Police on 101 and mention occurrence number 0709373610, or report it online here.

Details can also be sent anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or going online.