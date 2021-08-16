Mum’s anguish when flowers on her son’s memorial bench are ripped.

Flowers were removed from a memorial bench for her son on New Brighton promenade, leaving a mother “devastated.”

Gina Jacobs, 77, reportedly tied artificial flowers to the corner of a New Brighton bench dedicated to her son Tony and other family members, but they vanished twice in two months, according to her.

Many of the benches along the promenade in New Brighton are dedicated to the memory of loved ones who have passed away.

They frequently bring comfort to visitors who visit the chairs, and some have gone so far as to add flowers, balloons, and individualized ornaments.

However, many of the artifacts vanished last month, leaving many unhappy and perplexed as to where they had gone.

Gina was ‘devastated’ to learn that the flowers had vanished for the second time.

Tony, a groundskeeper and animal charity volunteer, died when he was only 20 years old, and Gina told The Washington Newsday, “It brings back the huge loss, which is never far away for any of the people who’ve bought these benches regardless.”

“On a birthday or Christmas, it’s the only thing we can do for them anymore, to take down some small tribute while according to the laws. It’s all these individuals are capable of.

“They are unable to purchase birthday presents. They are unable to purchase Christmas gifts. They won’t be able to congratulate them on passing their exam. It’s all we have.

“And now someone is robbing us of our ability to do so.”

Wirral Older People’s Parliament installed the multi-colored recycled-material benches on the New Brighton prom.

The benches are part of a Wirral Council-approved effort to offer color and comfort to New Brighton tourists and residents, according to the Wirral Older People’s Parliament’s website.

Last month, Wirral Council told The Washington Newsday that it is not responsible for the removal of the objects. They will never be removed, according to the Older People’s Parliament.