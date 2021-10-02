Mum’s anguish as her baby is diagnosed with a rare illness.

After her eight-month-old son’s cancer treatment was completed, a mother hailed the “angels in disguise” at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital for “going above and beyond the call of duty.”

After being rushed to Whiston hospital with convulsions and a high temperature at four months old, George was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma.

Michelle Nicol, his mother, claimed the family was “frightened, apprehensive, and angry” after the diagnosis, but that her son “smiled all the way” through his therapy.

“After many tests came back clear, a specialist advised an ultrasound scan to see if his kidney tubes were blocked,” Ms Nicol explained.

“During this scan, doctors discovered a tumor on George’s liver. He started more testing after being sent to Alder Hey oncology to confirm it was stage 2 cancer.

“As a family, we were terrified, worried, and angry. Because his cancer is one in a million, there was a sense of “why us?”

“George is a participant in the PHITT trial and has had six rounds of chemotherapy. He’s also gone to Birmingham Hospital, where the tumor and a portion of his liver were removed.

“We’re waiting for some renal tests because the chemo has harmed his kidneys.

“We’re waiting to see what comes next. There are significant hazards associated with chemo, as with any other treatment.

“Hearing loss, skin issues, kidney and heart damage are all major side effects of George’s chemotherapy.”

Hepatoblastoma is an extremely rare type of liver cancer that primarily affects children under the age of four.

The cause of the cancer’s emergence is unknown.

Michelle, George, and their entire family were devastated by the news.

“It had a significant influence on his older brother, Joseph, who is five years old,” she said.

“George is now eight months old and has completed his treatment. Throughout, there have been highs and lows, but he has always been a joyful young child.

“He’s doing great right now, but he still has bad days.

"Throughout his treatment, George has smiled and appears to be a healthy child! This has been beneficial."