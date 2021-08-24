Mum’s anguish after her ‘funny and devoted’ son committed suicide.

A distraught mother has spoken out about the tragic death of her “funny, adventurous” son, who committed suicide.

Adam Rowbottom, a Speke resident, died in Skelmersdale on Saturday, April 17.

The 27-year-old taxi driver was suffering from mental illness and had been in debt since he left home at the age of 15.

Before his terrible demise, he had recently been diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder and had lost his job at Jaguar Land Rover.

Adam’s family is currently gathering funds for a new mental health hub in Walton in the hopes of helping other guys get the treatment they need.

To do so, Adam’s sister Charlotte Rowbottom and her uncles Craig and Michael Whitlock will skydive on September 13, with all proceeds going to the Inner Guru organization.

Julie Whitlock, Adam’s mother, characterized him as a “adventurer” who enjoyed being outside in nature.

“He was an adventurer, he was hilarious, yet he had no ego,” she explained. He was a gifted artist and a devoted friend.

“I believe that losing a child is one thing, but losing a child who has committed suicide is another.

“I think about him all the time, and the day before yesterday, he found me in my dream, and I heard his voice.”

Julie stated she had a similar dream a few weeks ago in which she ‘spoke’ to Adam.

“He appeared to me in my dreams and apologized to me face to face; it was the most incredible thing,” she added.

“I woke up feeling so real that I just sobbed and sobbed when I realized it wasn’t real.”

Adam’s mental health deteriorated when he was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving one week before he died, according to an inquest held at Preston Coroner’s Court on August 20.

Adam had told Karley Hansen, with whom he had been in a relationship since July 2020, that he suffered from mental health concerns and had considered suicide.

Mr Rowbottom, who was a keen hiker and enjoyed camping, was also heartbroken, according to the inquiry, when he lost several of his possessions. “The summary has come to an end.”