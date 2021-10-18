Mum’s anguish after discovering her baby’shaking from head to toe.’

A mother alleges her baby was sent home from the hospital twice before doctors discovered a brain tumor.

Chloe Wright-Stanford is a student at Stanford University. When she became ill, she “felt something wasn’t right” with her eight-month-old daughter Esmai Stubbs, and claims her doctor recommended her to go to the walk-in center.

Chloe, on the other hand, claims she was sent home from the Royal Stoke University Hospital with Esmai and ordered to wait to see a physician.

Royal Stoke University Hospital officials have now expressed regret that the mother “had cause to complain” about the service she received, but they have not specifically addressed her concerns.

According to StokeonTrentLive, Chloe alleges Esmai began suffering seizures on October 5 and was transported to A&E two days in a row.

Chloe claims she pressed on more testing because of her “maternal instinct,” and Esmai was finally given a CT scan during her third hospital visit on October 7.

Esmai was transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after the scan identified the brain tumor, where she underwent surgery to remove it.

Her family is currently waiting for the results of a biopsy to ascertain if the tumor is benign or not. Otherwise, she will require chemotherapy.

Esmai’s symptoms began while she was unwell, according to Chloe, 26, and her doctor encouraged her to go to the walk-in center.

However, when Esmai began to have a terrible fit that night, she dialed 999.

Esmai alleges she and her mother were rushed to the hospital by ambulance and saw a doctor three hours later.

Chloe, from Stoke-on-Meir Trent’s Heath, said: “Without seeing Esmai, the doctor went to speak with a practitioner, and they stated they didn’t think it was seizures. I was completely enraged.” To Chloe’s dismay, she alleges the doctor told the patient will be referred to a consultant in two weeks.

She claims she returned to A&E the next day and was informed by a doctor that Esmai was well and that she could go home and wait for a referral letter.

“I knew my baby wasn’t feeling well, so I asked if he could do something,” Chloe explained.

