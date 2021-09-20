Mum’s amusing explanation for the “sinister” doll and letter left on the house wall.

A lady has described why she put a toy doll with a “sinister” note behind a wall in her former home.

The Washington Newsday reported yesterday (Sunday, September 19) that Jonathan Lewis, a primary school teacher, received the keys to his new Walton house on Friday.

The 32-year-old knew there was a space beneath the steps, so he pounded on the wall with a hammer and peered inside, where he discovered two eyes staring out at him.

READ MORE: Eleven-year-old girl expelled from class and forced to face the wall for ‘tiny’ earrings

Jonathan saw the antique ragdoll was holding a note after pushing back more plasterboard.

“Dear reader/new house owner,” it began.

“Thank you so much for releasing me!

“My name is Emily, and I’d want to introduce myself. In 1961, my house’s original owners lived here. They had to go since I didn’t like them.

“All they did was sing and have a good time. It was revolting. I chose stabbing as their method of death, so I hope you have knives.

“I hope you get a good night’s sleep.”

While his friends advised him to sell his new property, Jonathan described the situation as “hilarious” and stated he would “do the same thing.”

The report prompted the home’s former owner, who requested anonymity, to come forward and explain why she had hidden the surprise behind the wall.

“We were in the middle of remodeling our kitchen in 2015, and after a few glasses of wine, we thought it would be a pretty amusing idea,” the 48-year-old lady explained.

“One of my daughters penned the letter, which we hung on the wall and promptly forgot about.

“We never planned to move on, and we forgot it was there until we saw the article,” says the author.

“I can’t remember if we saw too many horror movies at the time.”

Despite some readers labeling the note as “suspicious,” the 48-year-old wants to reassure Jonathan that it was all in good fun.

“We didn’t mean anything nefarious by it at all,” she told The Washington Newsday. “I’d probably just had one too many glasses of wine.”

“On the letter, it indicates the person lived in the house in 1961, but that was not the case.”

“The summary comes to an end.”