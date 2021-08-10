Mum’s £1 IKEA purchase resulted in a stench-filled kitchen that took two hours to clean.

A mother was taken aback when a £1 Ikea item caused her kitchen to fill with black smoke.

Tiana Lowe believed she’d gotten a good deal on a baking tray at the Warrington shop, but her impulse purchase backfired last week when she didn’t read the label and just threw it in the oven.

Shortly after loading the tray with eight potato cakes, the 24-year-old smelled burning, and when she opened the oven door, she was faced with a cloud of smoke and a pool of dripping plastic.

A photo taken just before the mother of one retrieved her destroyed meal shows silver plastic leaking down from under her non-stick paper and forming puddles on the oven floor.

The underside of the tray was reduced to just eight potato cake-shaped plastic imprints in her second image, leaving her with a mess and a stinky kitchen that took two hours to clean.

Tiana sarcastically thanked Ikea on Facebook for “making serving trays appear like baking trays,” but it backfired when fans criticised her and advised her not to buy a chocolate teapot.

Other consumers have been duped into melting the serving trays, according to the Swedish company’s website, with two dissatisfied buyers leaving it a one-star review following their error.

Tiana acknowledges that she should have read the label, but she believes that Ikea should change the tray’s color from metallic silver or redesign it so that it does not appear to be oven-safe.

“We could smell burning, so we opened the oven to see a big puddle of melted plastic and loads of black smoke streaming out,” Tiana, from Westhoughton, said.

“It was all oozing from the tray, and then I realized it wasn’t an oven tray; it was definitely plastic, and it had melted all over the oven.”

“The entire home smelled like burning plastic, so we sprayed the entire kitchen from top to bottom and opened all of the windows. I stayed up for two hours cleaning the whole house.

“I had spent a solid hour rubbing the oven thoroughly clean a few days previously, so I had to throw the oven racks away a few days later.”

