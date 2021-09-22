Mum wonders aloud if she’s crazy for considering putting the kids to bed fully clothed.

A mother has wondered if she’s “crazy” for thinking about putting her kids to bed in their clothing for the next day to make mornings easier.

After admitting that mornings are a challenge with her small children, the exhausted mother turned to parenting forum Mumsnet’s famed Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) section for assistance.

The single mother of four captioned her image, “[AIBU] Dressing children the night before?” and explained that two of her children had special needs, making getting them ready for the day a “hectic” rush.

Matalan customers eager to get their hands on a ‘classy’ bedding set they ‘need’

“I have four children, the eldest two have special needs and require a lot of assistance with dressing in the mornings, which can take a long time, and the younger two just require assistance due to their age. Mornings are chaotic, and getting myself and the four of them ready may take a long time!

“We also need to catch a bus, so we sometimes miss it because we didn’t get out on time (typically by seconds). I recently saw a news report about a mom who claims to dress her children for school the night before!

“Now I know people would just tell me to go to bed earlier, but my oldest doesn’t sleep at night, so we’re now awaiting a referral for a paediatrician, aibu [am I being unreasonable]to think about what this woman does?” Is this something that anyone would do? Or am I crazy to think about it?”

Hundreds of comments were left on the woman’s article by other Mumsnet users eager to share their perspectives.

“No, regular people don’t do this,” one Mumnset user commented. I’m sorry, but this isn’t the answer to your morning troubles (which I share!).”

“No,” said a second.

To begin with, they’d feel really uneasy. They will also have a distinct odor. Not doing laundry first thing in the morning or changing out of sweaty clothes. It simply isn’t a viable option. You need to get out of bed a little earlier.”

“What next? Just leave them in yesterday’s outfit because it doesn’t look too bad?” remarked another. This isn’t going to work. Sorry. Rephrase.” “The summary comes to an end.”