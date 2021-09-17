Mum will have to ‘struggle to provide for her family.’ after a £20 reduction in Universal Credit.

A mother of five has expressed concern about how her family will cope with a £20 reduction in her Universal Credit payments.

The benefit, which accounts for the majority of welfare benefits received in the UK, was doubled in April 2020 to assist people cope with the Covid epidemic, but it will be phased out in the coming weeks.

Shannon Brown called the cut “cruel,” saying it will make it difficult for her to feed and clothe her children.

“I’ve been using the money to pay for bills and other essentials, and now that they’re taking it away, I’m going to be in so much debt simply to feed my family,” Shannon, 25, told Hull Live. It’s not in working order.

“It is terrible to parents who have children who are surviving on the very minimum.”

Shannon, who was at the Job Centre in Britannia House, Hull, with her two-year-old son Khaos, said it’s a lot more difficult financially now that her son is a toddler, because the cost of needs for the family has gone up with more food, shoes, and clothes.

She is also expecting another kid and is concerned about how she will be able to sustain all of children if her payments are reduced.

“They’re taking £87 from me,” Shannon explained. “It may not seem like much to some people, but it means a lot to me.”

“What they’ve done isn’t right, and a lot of people will suffer as a result.”

It will be phased out between early October and early November, with ministers claiming that society is resuming normalcy following Covid.

However, critics claim that the largest one-time benefit decrease since WWII will impact millions of people just as the furlough ends.

John Ainley, 62, said he was laid off from his job in October 2019 and has been relying on benefits since then. He receives £63 per week, which he claims is insufficient to support him.

“The first thing I do when I get the money is pay my,” he explained.

