Mum, who worked at Walton jail and was in charge of the ‘lit up room,’ was discovered dead.

A young mother of two who worked at HMP Liverpool was discovered dead in her Lancashire home.

Hannah Jean Elizabeth Martin, 25, was discovered on the 21st of January, 2019. After a friend voiced worry for Hannah’s safety, Daniel Walton, the father of one of Hannah’s children, busted a window to gain access to the residence in Bilsborrow, near Preston.

Hannah had a long history of mental health issues and had worked at HMP Liverpool since 2018.

A schoolgirl is escorted on her father’s 100-mile cocaine debt road trip.

Miss Martin’s family told an inquest yesterday (October 6) at Accrington Town Hall how she had struggled with mental health issues since she was 13, according to Lancs Live.

Hannah “lit up the room when she entered there and was the life and spirit of the celebration,” according to Hannah’s mother, Louise Phelan.

“But she couldn’t cope with things at times, and we were used to rallying around her and trying to make things better,” she explained.

Hannah was admitted to the hospital when she was 15 after taking an overdose, and before her baby was born in March 2011, she traveled to Germany in an attempt to locate her father. Hannah was unable to locate her father, according to Mrs Phelan, who testified in court.

Hannah acquired a job as a prison officer at HMP Liverpool in 2018 after working in a variety of stores, including Littlewoods and Greggs.

“I was really proud of her,” Hannah’s mother stated.

Hannah began dating a fellow inmate, but the relationship ended in early December 2018 due to his “very manipulative personality,” according to the inquiry.

Sarah Burrows, a best friend she met at school, said the two women saw each other “most days” but that their communication decreased in 2018 because her boyfriend “had an issue with our friendship.”

Miss Burrows expressed her thoughts. “It had been a sour relationship. I believe it was difficult for her to shrug off their breakup because she worked with him and had invested so much in the relationship. She didn’t seem like herself.

“Even if it was only a quick excursion to Sainsbury’s, we used to go out on brief trips together around that time.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”